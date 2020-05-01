Rogelio R. Soliva, Sr.
November 13, 1947 - April 12, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Rogelio R. Soliva, Sr., or better known as Roger or Rolly to his family and friends, of Newburgh, NY, was a retired accountant for Union Carbide Corporation and an area resident for 36 years, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital. He was 73 years old.
Rogelio was the son of the late Domingo and Ursula Soliva. He was born on November 13, 1947, in Iloilo City, Philippines. He graduated as President and Valedictorian of Iloilo High School in 1964. He continued his education in the United States and went as far as receiving his Master's Degree in Business from New York University. In 1978, Roger received a position as an accountant for Union Carbide Corporation in West Virginia. During his time in West Virginia, Roger became a naturalized citizen of the United States on May 25, 1983. Roger was then transferred to Union Carbide's Danbury, Connecticut's campus in 1984. He faithfully served this company and finally retired after almost 30 years serving as one of Union Carbide's top accountants. Rogelio proceeded to continue his strong work ethic by working as a customer relations representative for Lowe's in Newburgh, NY. After his stint at Lowes, he retired for a second time to become the amazing grandfather to 4 wonderful grandchildren.
Rogelio was a devoted husband and father. He married Rosalie Soliva, who he met in high school, on November 20, 1972. The couple welcomed 4 children, who were the most important part of his life, into their home. There are many great qualities Roger possessed, which showed how much love and affection he had for his wife and children. Although his love and care did not stop at his immediate family. He impacted many people's lives with a joke, a smile, or a helping hand. He would be the first person to come up with many ways to help somebody if they were in a bind. He was all about family and that was a term he extended to a lot of people he came in contact with throughout his life. He would do anything, for anybody, at any time. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Rogelio is survived by his wife, Rosalie Soliva; his daughter and son-in-law Rocelle Ann and Joel Gardner; grandchildren Addison and Kayleigh Gardner; his son and daughter-in-law Rogelio and Kelly Soliva Jr.; grandchildren Chase and Dallas Soliva; his son and daughter-in-law Sean Arnold and Caroline Soliva; and brother Ernesto Rivera Soliva. He is preceded in death by Domingo Soliva (father), Ursula Soliva (mother), Domingo Soliva, Jr. (brother), Genara Soliva Maglaya (sister), Alfredo Soliva (brother), and Domingo Alfredo Soliva (son).
A memorial is scheduled for Rogelio R. Soliva, Sr., at a later time and date. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Roger's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to https://www.montefioreslc.org/ways-to-give/donate-now. The family would like to thank all the staff from the Newburgh campus of Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital for all their effort and dedication taking care of our beloved father.
November 13, 1947 - April 12, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Rogelio R. Soliva, Sr., or better known as Roger or Rolly to his family and friends, of Newburgh, NY, was a retired accountant for Union Carbide Corporation and an area resident for 36 years, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital. He was 73 years old.
Rogelio was the son of the late Domingo and Ursula Soliva. He was born on November 13, 1947, in Iloilo City, Philippines. He graduated as President and Valedictorian of Iloilo High School in 1964. He continued his education in the United States and went as far as receiving his Master's Degree in Business from New York University. In 1978, Roger received a position as an accountant for Union Carbide Corporation in West Virginia. During his time in West Virginia, Roger became a naturalized citizen of the United States on May 25, 1983. Roger was then transferred to Union Carbide's Danbury, Connecticut's campus in 1984. He faithfully served this company and finally retired after almost 30 years serving as one of Union Carbide's top accountants. Rogelio proceeded to continue his strong work ethic by working as a customer relations representative for Lowe's in Newburgh, NY. After his stint at Lowes, he retired for a second time to become the amazing grandfather to 4 wonderful grandchildren.
Rogelio was a devoted husband and father. He married Rosalie Soliva, who he met in high school, on November 20, 1972. The couple welcomed 4 children, who were the most important part of his life, into their home. There are many great qualities Roger possessed, which showed how much love and affection he had for his wife and children. Although his love and care did not stop at his immediate family. He impacted many people's lives with a joke, a smile, or a helping hand. He would be the first person to come up with many ways to help somebody if they were in a bind. He was all about family and that was a term he extended to a lot of people he came in contact with throughout his life. He would do anything, for anybody, at any time. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Rogelio is survived by his wife, Rosalie Soliva; his daughter and son-in-law Rocelle Ann and Joel Gardner; grandchildren Addison and Kayleigh Gardner; his son and daughter-in-law Rogelio and Kelly Soliva Jr.; grandchildren Chase and Dallas Soliva; his son and daughter-in-law Sean Arnold and Caroline Soliva; and brother Ernesto Rivera Soliva. He is preceded in death by Domingo Soliva (father), Ursula Soliva (mother), Domingo Soliva, Jr. (brother), Genara Soliva Maglaya (sister), Alfredo Soliva (brother), and Domingo Alfredo Soliva (son).
A memorial is scheduled for Rogelio R. Soliva, Sr., at a later time and date. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Roger's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to https://www.montefioreslc.org/ways-to-give/donate-now. The family would like to thank all the staff from the Newburgh campus of Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital for all their effort and dedication taking care of our beloved father.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 3, 2020.