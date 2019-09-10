Home

Carolina Cremation Service
P.O. Box 2185
Salisbury, NC 28145-2185
(704) 636-1515
Roger Dale Costic

Roger Dale Costic Obituary
Roger Dale Costic
July 20, 1945 - September 8, 2019
Salisbury, NY
Roger Dale Costic, 74, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home.
He was born on July 20, 1945 in Middletown, NY. He graduated from Middletown High School and Orange County Community College. Roger worked for Combined Insurance in provider relations and was also a member of Trinity Wesleyan Church in Salisbury. He was a member of the Lions Club in Salisbury, NC; Greenville, NY; and Treasure Lake of Dubois, PA. In his spare time, he enjoyed model trains and gardening.
Roger was preceded in death by his biological father, William Belcher; mother, Helen Padgett Costic; adopted father, Jesse Costic; sisters, Myrna Bates and Shelby Decker; grandson, Jon Gambino.
Roger is survived by his wife of 30 years, Diedre Costic; children, Pamela Dunleavy (Michael) and Kenneth Costic (Diane), all of Port Jervis, NY; step-daughters, Sonja Gonzalez of Chester, NY and Elyse Gonzalez (Michael) of Middletown, NY; five grandchildren; step-brother, Thomas Belcher (Geri) of Pittsburgh, PA; half-sister, Ruth Frank of Greenville, NY; sister-in-law, Lynn Dolen-Smith (Marshall) of Gaffney, SC; brother-in-law, Lawrence Dolen (Janet) of Queens, NY; many nieces and nephews; and cat, George.
There will be memorial service held at 11:30am on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Trinity Wesleyan Church, 2200 Mooresville Rd. Salisbury, NC 28147. His body will be donated to science, with his final resting place being at Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury. A service will also be held in New York at a future date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salisbury Lion's Club, www.lionsclubs.org/donate.
Carolina Cremation is assisting the Costic family. Online condolences be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
