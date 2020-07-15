Roger Grady Hall II
March 23, 1961 - July 15, 2020
Rock Hill, NY
Roger Grandy Hall II of Rock Hill, an industrial mechanic and retired Army Ranger and sniper veteran, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at home with his wife and children by his side. He was 59.
The son of Roger Hall, Sr. and Wilma Bjelke Hall, he was born March 23, 1961 in Hempstead, NY.
Roger will always be remembered as a true American veteran. He will be greatly missed by his wife, soulmate and childhood love, Vanessa Valen-Hall; his children: Jason Hall, Sarah Hall, Cassidy Valen-Hall and his stepchildren: Jon Geraci II, Jessica Geraci and Cody Valen. Roger, known as Papa Rog, will be missed dearly by his grandchildren: Elijah Cummings, Amelia Geraci, Oliver Lane Valen and Evelyn Geraci. He will be missed as a son to Wilma and Roger Hall and as a beloved brother to Kathy, Valerie, Margo, Scott, Ellie. Roger has touched the lives of many other family and friends and will be missed by all that knew him.
We would like to invite all who wish to share in a celebration of Life to honor Roger at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 18th at 15 Wild Turnpike, Rock Hill, NY.
Due to our current health crisis, please contact Vanessa at VanessaValen2003@yahoo.com if attending so adequate seating can be arranged.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family please contact the funeral home for more information on how to contribute.
