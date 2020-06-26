Roger J. Lennon
1946 - 2020
Roger J. Lennon
May 5, 1946 - June 24, 2020
Warwick, NY
Roger Joseph Lennon, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 74 years old.
Born May 5, 1946 in New York, NY, he was the oldest of eight children of the late Dr. Roger and Eleanor (Mooney) Lennon.
Roger proudly served in the United States Army JAG Corps from 1967-1989, earning the rank of Major. Roger was well-educated, having attended Fordham Prep, and earning degrees from Boston College (BS), Boston University (Juris Doctorate) and numerous Army war colleges.
He worked as an Operations Manager for Blue Circle Raia in Mahwah, NJ.
Roger is survived by his wife of 45 years, June (nee Lenato); son, Roger James Lennon (Josephine) of Warwick; daughter, Kerry Cunha (Jon) of Chantilly, VA; two grandchildren: Christopher and William; sisters: Eleanor Peterson of Latham, NY and Alice Lennon of Stratford, CT; brothers: Terrence Lennon of Ossining, NY, and Michael Lennon of Albany, NY; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by three brothers: Brendan, Peter and Kevin.
Our family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the Hospice nurses who cared for Roger; especially his "Angels"- Tricia, Kelly, Karen and Donna who went above and beyond in their care and compassion for Roger. We are forever grateful.
The family held a private farewell followed by cremation. A Memorial Visitation and a Funeral Mass will take place at a later time when all can attend with interment in Warwick Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
