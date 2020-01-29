|
|
Roger R. Roa, Sr.
August 15, 1943 - January 22, 2020
Westfall Township, PA
Roger R. Roa, Sr. age 76 of Westfall Township, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, NY.
Roger was born on August 15, 1943 in Brooklyn, New York the son of the late Armand Roa and Winifred Burcham Roa, who survives.
Roger retired as a welder from Kolmar Labs, Inc. in Port Jervis.
He was married to Judy Prey Roa who survives at home. Roger is also survived by his mother, Winifred Roa of Matamoras, PA; his three sons: Roger Roa and his wife, Cindy of Shohola, Donald Roa and his wife, Bettina of Shohola, Jim Ellison, Jr. and his wife, Robin of Matamoras; his three daughters: Joann Gillen and her husband, Jon of Fair Oaks, NY, Jeri Lamb and her husband, Tommy of Fort Mills, SC, Joanie Comfort and her husband, Miles of Matamoras; his two brothers, Richie Roa and his wife, Karen of Westfall Township, Armand Roa and his wife, Kathy of Brooksville, FL; his beloved grandchildren: Ryan, Darren, Stephanie, Samantha, Caitlin, Justin, Amber, Thomas, Douglas, Adrianna, Matthew and Brandon; his great-grandchildren, Harlan and Cooper; several nieces and nephews.
The Roa family will receive friends from Noon to 1 p.m., Monday, February 17th at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pike County Humane Society, PO Box 255, Milford, PA 18337.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY; for information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020