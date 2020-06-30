Roger W. Nabinger
May 19, 1945 - June 25, 2020
Ellenville, NY
Roger W. Nabinger of Ellenville, NY passed away in the comfort of his home on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was 75 years old. Roger was born on May 19, 1945 in Afton, NY; he was the son of the late Gerald and Beulah (Mallory) Nabinger.
Roger served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was an electrician by trade having worked at Imperial Schrade in Ellenville for many years. Roger also liked to tinker and had the ability to fix just about everything. In his younger years he was a motorcycle enthusiast and he enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his parents, Roger was predeceased by his wife, Pamela Nabinger.
He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his children, Mari Ryan, Alfonso Martinez and Andrew Nabinger; his grandchildren, Corey and Zachary Ryan, Lauren Mann, Donte, Alexander, Kiara and Andrew Nabinger Jr., Kiona Jade, Justice and Cameron Martinez; great grandchildren, Isaiah, Robert and Isabella Russell, Jason Mann, Casey and Conner Ryan; his siblings, Edward and Barbara Nabinger, Mike and Jackie Nabinger, Carl Nabinger, Jim and Colleen Nabinger, Linda and Mark Bice and Laurie and Dave Bronson.
Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville. In the interest of public safety, visitors must wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines.
Burial of Roger's ashes will immediately follow at Fantinekill Cemetery.
Personal condolences can be left for Roger's family at www.loucksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.