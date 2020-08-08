Roger Ward Tuthill
November 10, 1921 - August 5, 2020
Wolfeboro, NH - Formerly of Washingtonville, NY
Wolfeboro, NH - Roger Ward Tuthill, 98 of Wolfeboro, NH passed away August 5, 2020 at his home.
Born in Washingtonville, New York November 10, 1921, son of the late Benjamin and Ruth (Dusenbury) Tuthill, he grew up in Washingtonville and lived most of his life there. Roger moved to Campbell Hall, NY in 1980 then moved to Madison, NH in 1986 finally moving to Wolfeboro in 1996.
Roger ran a dairy farm until 1968 before working for Chester National Bank retiring in 1982. He enjoyed travel, camping and gardening having several large vegetable gardens at his home in Madison.
Pre-deceased by his first wife, Betty (VanSickle) Tuthill. He is survived by his wife, Hildegaard (Retel) Tuthill of Wolfeboro, three sons and their wives: Paul and Patti Tuthill of Amissville, VA, Doug and Darlene Tuthill of Campbell Hall, NY, Scott and Gayle Tuthill of Shallotte, NC, a daughter Patty Tuthill of Chester, NY; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Wolfeboro is assisting the family with the arrangements.
