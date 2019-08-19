|
Roland Ackerson
August 16, 2019
Farmingdale, ME - Formerly of Middletown, NY
On Friday, August 16th, 2019, Roland ("Skeets") Ackerson, loving husband and father of five children, passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 90. Roland was born in Allendale, New Jersey to Mary (Jordan) and Roland Ackerson.
He married Theresa Foti on September 4th, 1955 and raised a family of five children in Middletown, New York. They moved to Hallowell, Maine in 1971 where he founded the Down East Construction Company in 1972. He sold the company in 1988, and moved into a semi-active retirement.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Carol, and he is survived by his wife, Theresa who he was married to for 64 years and his four sons, Stephen of Gardiner, Maine, David and his wife, Penny of Biddeford, Maine, William and his wife, Mary of Whitefield, Maine, and Daniel of Scarborough, Maine. He is also survived by his many grandchildren, Chad, Stephanie, Kathryn, Rebecca, and Michael, and his great-grandchild, Gray.
Roland served his country as part of the regular army in the Korean War. He played in big bands and loved music, his grandchildren, his dogs and cats, and gardening. He was a stalwart adviser to his family on all matters, and a consummate salesman.
There will be a graveside service at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Middletown, New York on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019