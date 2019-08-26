Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Mandigo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland J. Mandigo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland J. Mandigo Obituary
Roland J. Mandigo
January 7, 1939 - August 24, 2019
Central Valley, NY
Roland J. Mandigo passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his home in Central Valley, NY. He was 80 years old. Son of the late Harold J. and Mildred Stevens Mandigo, he was born January 7, 1939 in Cornwall, New York.
Roland was a truck driver for Pittsburgh Tube in Monroe, NY. He was the Vice President of the Monroe- Woodbury Little League and worked for the Board of Elections. He was an avid animal lover, especially his dogs. He loved camping, going on road trips and Christmas time with family.
Survivors include his wife, Doris at home; his son, John McCarthy and his wife, Kathryn of Belize; his daughters, Sarah Mandigo and her wife, Alexandra of Central Valley, NY, Danielle McGurk and her husband, Chris of Tinton Falls, NJ; his grandchild, Merrick; and his brothers and sister in-law.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Graveside Service will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at The Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Warwick Humane Society, 48 Public Works Drive, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now