Roland J. Mandigo
January 7, 1939 - August 24, 2019
Central Valley, NY
Roland J. Mandigo passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his home in Central Valley, NY. He was 80 years old. Son of the late Harold J. and Mildred Stevens Mandigo, he was born January 7, 1939 in Cornwall, New York.
Roland was a truck driver for Pittsburgh Tube in Monroe, NY. He was the Vice President of the Monroe- Woodbury Little League and worked for the Board of Elections. He was an avid animal lover, especially his dogs. He loved camping, going on road trips and Christmas time with family.
Survivors include his wife, Doris at home; his son, John McCarthy and his wife, Kathryn of Belize; his daughters, Sarah Mandigo and her wife, Alexandra of Central Valley, NY, Danielle McGurk and her husband, Chris of Tinton Falls, NJ; his grandchild, Merrick; and his brothers and sister in-law.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Graveside Service will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at The Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Warwick Humane Society, 48 Public Works Drive, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019