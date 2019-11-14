|
Roland Wieboldt
March 8, 1927 - November 13, 2019
Middletown, NY
Roland Wieboldt, 92 of Middletown, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Middletown Park Manor.
He was born to Ernest and Mary (Coslick) Wieboldt and grew up on a farm in the Town of Greenville. He was the youngest of five brothers and four sisters.
Roland is survived by the love of his life, Dorothy (Hansen), who he married in 1946 and enjoyed 73 years together. He is also survived by daughter, Mary Jane Hansen of Leucadia, CA; son David and his wife, Roberta, of the Town of Greenville; granddaughters: Sarah Kinkaid of Leucadia, CA, Rachel Wieboldt and husband, David Losee of the Town of Minisink, Elizabeth Mateer and husband, Matt of Middletown; great-grandchildren: Erich, Evelyn, and Colin. He is also survived by sister, Ruth Harford of Matamoras, PA and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
After serving in the Navy at the end of World War II, he worked as a Union Carpenter among other jobs. He found a home as Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds at Minisink Valley Central School from the School's inception in 1958 until his retirement in 1982.
Roland enjoyed hunting with the Buckhorn Gun Club that he co-founded, traveling, and watching old westerns. He and Dorothy spent many hours on the road, met many friends in the Holiday Rambler Trailer Club, and visited 49 states in their RV. He particularly enjoyed the West and visited all the National Parks. Roland was an accomplished craftsman and could build or fix anything. He passed his talents on to many. He spent his later years with his grandchildren who remember his playfulness and love.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers: Ernest, William, Richard, and John; sisters: Lillian Andriack, Marie Hart, and Marjorie Uszenski.
The family would like to thank all at Middletown Park Manor for their care and concern in the last year of his life.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements and Cremation Care have been entrusted to the David T. Ferguson Home of Washingtonville and all are welcome to leave condolences at www.davidtfergusonfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019