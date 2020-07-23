Rolinda Mary Scott
April 17, 1953 - July 22, 2020
Wurtsboro, NY
Rolinda Mary Scott, age 67 of Wurtsboro NY, passed away on July 22, 2020. She was born to the late Elizabeth Marie Spardie and Franklin Henry Scott of Kingston NY. She was predeceased by her brothers, Arthur and Steven Scott. She is survived by sisters: Bethanne Blinder of Micanopy FL, Sandra Demshick of Modena, NY and Dee Dee Marika of Kingston, NY and brother, Edwin Hatch of Crescent City, FL. Ronnie, as all that knew her, sadly leaves behind her six children: Gerald "Jerry" Demshick Jr. and wife, Kimberly of Fort Meyers FL, Melissa Scott – Demshick of Wurtsboro, Richard Demshick of Marengo OH, twins Ronald Demshick of Rexford NY and John Demshick of Pine Bush NY, and Steven Demshick of Pine Bush NY. She was predeceased by her partner in life and best friend, Donald Parker Sr. on May 2, 2020. Ronnie, also known as "Grannycakes", leaves behind her precious 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren all whom she adored immensely, as well as many nieces, nephews and many extended family and friends. She leaves behind one of her best friends, Laura Nelson with whom she shared a dedicated friendship and love of each other's company. They spent many days and nights playing cards, board games, hand sewing blankets and most recently hand sewing "memory" pillows for her friends and family to carry on her memory. Sadly, they were not able to finish for her large circle of friends and family. Mom was immensely proud of her family, cherished her friendships and leaves behind nothing but beautiful, beautiful memories.
Mom was never at a loss of words and always had a way of making you feel exactly what she was saying or thinking. There was never a question in her intention. She was pure in her exchanges and simplistic in her love - it was unconditional, unwavering and at times, undeserving to some. My mom saw the best in people. Even the ones who caused her pain. She had compassion for their shortcomings and always reached for union. She shared her table, her food, her heart and her warmth. She loved loving. She was modest and humble, never judgmental nor unforgiving. She spoke of her life with enthusiasm. It was not always easy and she never misled you to believe that it was, but she was grateful for it and would tell you so.
Many of us get distracted by insignificant things in life, many of us brood and focus on our little problems and forget that which is most important. Please honor her by loving graciously, living earnestly and forgiving easily. She taught us unconditional love and loyalty, and that's what she was to us.
We would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Dinsmore and his team for the exceptional care that they took of Mom, especially Dr. D himself for his compassionate care and expertise as well as extending a special thank you to Jerrica Griffin – Figueroa, her granddaughter, for her loving support and dedication for the past year and nine months.
Family and friends may gather from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. Social distancing guidelines must be met - a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home, and facemasks are required.
"Cancer does not care who it takes, or who it hurts. It comes into your life and starts to break the threads that hold you and you are left to see pieces of yourself slip away and dreams fade. … But the end is when the most amazing thing happens, cancer loses its strength and grace appears. We need to see it. We accept it, and go with it. Grace and love win, not cancer." Mom was the strongest and bravest woman. "I want everything" "I don't want to give up" Mom truly never gave up. Love you forever – until we meet again, Mom.
