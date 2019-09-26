|
Roma Gina Marie
April 8, 1989 - September 24, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Gina Marie Roma, of New Windsor, NY entered into eternal rest on September 24, 2019 at Hackensack Meridian Health, Hackensack, NJ. She was 30 years old.
The daughter of Jeffrey P. Roma and Kathleen M. (Lynch) Roma, Gina was born on April 8, 1989 in Newburgh, NY.
Gina was a fighter and she touched so many lives. She will be missed beyond words.
In addition to her devoted parents, Gina is survived by her brothers: Justin P. Roma, Jason P. Roma and his wife Eonie and Jeffrey P. Roma; her grandmother: Joan C. Harmon; her nieces: Trinity and Amara Roma; and many aunts and uncles. Gina was predeceased by her twin sons: Alexander and Ryan Roma and her brother: Joshua Paul Roma in 2009; her maternal grandparents: Fred and Maryann Lynch; and her paternal grandfather: Howard P. Roma.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 29th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 30th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Columba Cemetery, Chester, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019