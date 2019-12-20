|
|
Ronald A. Nelson
December 20th, 2019 - December 20, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Ronald A. Nelson, a retired West Point Engineering Technician and a longtime resident of Montgomery, NY, passed away peacefully Friday, December 20th, 2019, at home with his loving wife, Judy. He was 77 years old. The son of the late Albert and Katherine Nelson, he was born on December 20th, 2019 in Teaneck, NJ.
Ron served in the Army from 1960-1962. He owned J. Nelson Construction Company and was a former member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local 38. He was a member of the Holy Name of Mary Church, the Knights of Columbus and the O.C. Farmers Museum. Ron was a devoted member of the "breakfast club."
Ron loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and skier. He also enjoyed hiking and camping with his family. Travels to Europe, the Caribbean and all over the U.S. with family and friends brought him great joy. Ron loved his family and friends deeply and was a friend to everyone he met.
Survivors include his devoted wife, Judy at home; his son, Steven Nelson and his wife, Charlotte of Simsbury, CT, his daughter, Carol Nelson Falcone of New Paltz, NY, his son, Robert Nelson and his wife, Yvonne of Chappaqua, NY, his daughter, Amy Nelson Roepe of Gardiner, NY, ten grandchildren: Tara, Jamie, Thomas, Christopher, Zoe, Lucca, Fiona, Chaeli, Naomi and Caleb, three great-grandchildren: Maliyah, Kamaya and Maxwell; sister, Patricia Samler of Villages, FL; sister-in-law, Chris Nelson of Villages, FL; brother-in-law, Wayne Morrissey and his wife, Diane of West Milford, NJ and four very special cousins: Billy and Barbara Reilly of Ringwood, NJ and Ken and Diane Reilly of Ramsey, NJ and many more cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Josette and Maria.
Ron was predeceased by his parents and brother, Robert.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 22nd at the Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Unon St., Montgomery, NY 12549. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 1:30 p.m. on Monday December 23 at Holy Name of Mary Church, 89 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549.
Father Matthew Reiman will officiate. Interment will be at a later date at the Orange County Veteran's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made either to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or Future Memorial Masses in Ron's memory.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences, please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019