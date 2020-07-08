Ronald B. Galletly
October 12, 1953 - July 7, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Ronald B. Galletly of Montgomery, NY, a lifetime resident of Orange County, NY passed away July 7, 2020. He was 66 years old.
The son of the late James M. Galletly and Alice Dean Galletly, he was born October 12, 1953 in Middletown, New York.
Ron grew up in New Hampton graduating from Goshen High School where he was a passionate successful wrestler. Ron worked in the Wine and Liquor industry for over 35 years and was retired from Southern Wine & Spirits, Syracuse, NY.
Ron was a huge Yankee and New York Jets fan. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, traveling with his wife and spending time with his family.
Survivors include the love of his life, best friend, soul mate and traveling partner, his beloved wife, Veronica "Ronnie" Galletly of Montgomery, NY; his son, Michael Moreno and grandson, Max of Middletown, NY; grandchildren: Heather Zickert and Kevin Zickert of Arizona and their mother, Kristy; brother, James Galletly and wife, Julie of Sidney, NY; sisters, Paulie Deck of Crossville, TN, and Joyce Nicosia and husband, Ross of Deland, FL; brother, Gregg Jacobs and wife, Susan of Georgia; sister-in-law, Marilee Van Houten of Inverness, FL. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, friends.
He was predeceased by his father, James Galletly and mother, Alice Dean Galletly; his sister, Linda VanHouten, his brother, Jack Van Houten, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cindy and Marty Rosemas and his brother-in-law, James Deck.
He will be missed by all who knew him and especially by all that loved him.
The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Sethi and the entire oncology staff at Crystal Run Healthcare who became more than health care providers but also became part of the family.
Visitation will be Noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday July 11 at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Jeromey Howard will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Brick Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Ron was a big supporter of Autism and has requested donations be made to Hudson Valley Light It Up Blue @ www.hvlightitupblue.com
or mail to 3316 NY Rte 207, Goshen, NY 10924 on behalf of his grandson Max Moreno.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.