Ronald Barry
December 13, 1941 - April 29, 2019
Liberty, NY
Ronald Barry of Liberty passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 77.
He was the son of the late John and Clara Edwards Barry, born on December 13, 1941 in Liberty, NY.
He was an avid outdoorsman; who loved fishing and hunting. He was a member of the Sullivan County Conservation Club and a member of the NRA. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, he will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved him. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children: Lynn Barry and his wife, Pam of Livingston Manor, Wendy Rosenblum and her husband, Matthew of Rock Hill, Kimberley Tuckey-Woldarczyk and her husband, Gerald of Montgomery, and Rebecca Cherry; his grandchildren: Christopher, Ryan, Colin, Edward James, Jordan and McKenna; his sister, Jacklyn Coger of North Carolina; his cousin who was like a brother, Henry Barry and his wife, Terri; his niece, Laurie Coger and a host of friends. His was predeceased by his son, Clair "Zeke" Barry.
Services were handled privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialramsayfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 4 to May 5, 2019