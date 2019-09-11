|
Ronald E. Berghauer
September 10, 2019
Goshen, NY
Ronald E. Berghauer of Goshen, NY passed away on September 10, 2019 at the age of 88. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 64 years, MaryJane C. Berghauer.
He is survived by children: Bill Berghauer of Springfield, MA, Jean Comisse of Middletown, NY, Liz Jones and husband, Roger Jones of Pine Bush, NY and Ed Berghauer of Middletown, NY as well as grandsons, Michael Comisse and Chris Jones.
There will be no visitation.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019