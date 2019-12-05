|
Ronald E. Churchill
November 7, 1933 - December 5, 2019
Cuddebackville, NY
Mr. Ronald E. Churchill of Cuddebackville, NY died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 86.
He was born November 7, 1933 in Middletown, NY, the son of the late Ernest Irving and the late Nettie Mary Koloski Churchill. Ronald worked at the Middletown Psychiatric Center for 38 years. He started on the farm and retired as a Mechanic.
Ronald was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He loved to celebrate with his family and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He will be deeply missed.
Surviving are his loving wife, Marion Churchill at home; son,Greg Churchill and his wife, Bonnie of Cuddebackville, NY; brother, Bruce Churchill and his wife, Nadine of Florida; one granddaughter, Kelci Churchill; also two nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Cheryl Churchill and his sister, Evelyn Carr.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 13, 2019