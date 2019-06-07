|
Ronald E. Paffenroth
June 3, 1943 - June 6, 2019
Goshen, NY
Ronald E. Paffenroth of Goshen, NY entered into rest on Thursday June 6, 2019. He was 76 years old.
The son of Samuel and Myrtle Hawxhurst Paffenroth he was born on June 3, 1943 in Warwick, NY.
Ron was a retired 32 year lineman for Orange & Rockland Utilities.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran, an honorary member of Amity Fire Department and Rinky Dink Sportsman Club.
He is survived by his wife Sheila O'Brien – Paffenroth; son Michael Paffenroth and wife Stephanie; son Daniel Paffenroth and wife Tammy; stepchildren Christine Miller and husband Chris; Tracey O'Neill and husband Bryan; and Matthew O'Brien and wife Amber; nephew Bobby and several grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 9 at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 Co. Rt. 1, Pine Island, NY 10969. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. on Monday June 10 at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Warwick Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 7 to June 8, 2019