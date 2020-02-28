|
|
Ronald E. Utter
August 31, 1944 - January 26, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Ronald E. Utter, a longtime resident of Wallkill, NY, died after a long illness on January 26, 2020. He was 75.
The son of the late Francis and Carrie DuBois Utter, he was born August 31, 1944 in Newburgh.
Ronald graduated from Wallkill High School in 1962. He worked at Sears for 20 years as a driver.
He was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed visiting with family and friends. He would go out of his way to help anyone in need and enjoyed working on cars. He will be missed.
Survivors include his wife, Veronica Robertson Utter; son, William Utter and his wife, Lori of Hamburg, NY; grandson, Thomas of Hamburg, NY; sister, Irene Utter King of Florida: nephews, Mike King and wife, Cathy, Bruce King, Ronald King and Stanley King Jr.
He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Stanley King.
Memorial visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, March 7 at Wallkill Funeral Home, 12 Bonaventura Ave., Wallkill, NY 12589. A service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Howard Dalton will officiate. Interment of ashes will take place at New Hurley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Shawangunk Reformed Church, 1166 Hoagerburgh Rd., Wallkill, NY 12589.
Arrangements were made by Wallkill Funeral Home; for directions or condolences please visit wallkillfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020