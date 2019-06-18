|
Ronald Eugene Banuat Jr
December 21, 1974 - June 13, 2019
Middletown, NY - formerly of Chester, NY,
Ronald E. Banuat Jr of Middletown NY, entered into eternal rest at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Thursday, June 13th, 2019 with his loving wife & family by his side. He was 44 years old.
The son of Patricia Pucci & Ronald E. Banuat Sr., he was born on December 21, 1974 in Goshen New York.
Ron did some warehouse work as well as spending many years working along side the man who was more then just a stepfather, but another dad, Michael Martine Sr., as manager & tow truck operator at Martine's Service Center, in Middletown New York. He loved fast cars & motorcycles from the time he could walk. The 84' Trans Am being his favorite. Ron enjoyed many things but none greater then being a devoted father & husband. He was a dedicated family man who put all his energy into making those he loved happy. He was most proud of being a dad to his son, Mason, teaching him all about cars, creating & driving R.C. cars & spending many hours building legos.
He will be unbelievably missed. He was our son, brother, uncle, husband & father. Ron was an incredible human being.
Ronnie is survived by the love of his life, Jessie, who stood by his side for nearly 20 years & their six year old son, Mason James; his parents, Patricia Kulak, Ronald E. Banuat Sr, & Michael Martine, Sr., all of Middletown; his sister, Paula (Nickie) & her husband, Jason McLoughin of Greenville; brother, Marc Starr of Golden Colorado; sister, Antoinette (Toni) & her husband, Mark Eason of Middletown NY; brother, Michael Martine of Moyock, NC & sister, Norma Jean Martine & her companion, Moritz (Mo) Tannhoff of London, United Kingdom. He is also survived by his in-laws, Ronald & Laurie Miller, Bullville NY. Then his nieces & nephews, Ryan & Lia McLoughlin, Nevin Enering, Casi, Anna & Helena Eason & Jaime & Lexi Martine. He also leaves behind many devoted friends who were there for him right up till the end. It's a true testament to the kind of man Ronnie really was. He was always willing to share his knowledge. A man who is greatly missed.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21st at St. John's Lutheran Church, 391 Mt. Hope Rd., Middletown Ny 10940. The memorial will start at 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Masons College Fund.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Meléndez Funeral Home, LLC. 30 Grove st. Middletown NY 10940. (845) 342-0221.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 18 to June 19, 2019