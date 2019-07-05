Home

Ronald Frick Obituary
Ronald Frick
June 26, 2019
St. Louis Park, MN
Ronald Frick, age 79, of St. Louis Park, MN passed away June 26, 2019.
He is preceded in death by parents, Irving and Florence; and sister, Jean Howd. He is survived by his wife, Robyn Elzufon; children: Debora Simpson (Scott), George Frick (Sharon), Michael Elzufon (Lisa); grandchildren: Erin Wells (Robert), Jeffrey Simpson (Kimberly), Amanda Frick, Thomas Frick (Nina), Whitney Elzufon, Alexander Elzufon; great-grandchildren, Genevieve Wells and Finley Simpson; sisters, Linda Brace (James) and Sue Johnson.
A Celebration of Life event will take place on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to World War II Museum in New Orleans. or donor's favorite charity.
Arrangements under the direction Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 5 to July 7, 2019
