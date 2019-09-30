|
|
RONALD GIRARDI
September 23, 1948 - September 21, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Ronald Girardi, of New Windsor, NY, entered into eternal rest on September 21, 2019 at the age of 70 years old.
The son of the late John Girardi and Doris (Palank) Girardi. Ron was raised in Weehawken, NJ. He graduated with a degree in business from St. Peter's University in Jersey City.
Ron helped establish Cornwall Girls Lacrosse in 2009. As the program transitioned from the town level to a high school program, he proudly served as both the varsity head and assistant coach at Cornwall Central High School since its inception in 2013.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Kathleen (Walsh) Girardi; his older brother and sister in law: John and Karen Girardi of Barnegat, NJ; his daughter and son in law: Kristen (Girardi) and Clint deBree of Cornwall on Hudson, NY; his son and daughter in law: Brian and Kathryn Girardi of Orangeburg, NY; and his eight grandchildren: Olivia, Jake, Alex, Amelia, Eve, Max, Gillian & Luke.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 pm, Thursday, October 3rd at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CCHS Girls Lacrosse Activity Fund, 10 Dragon Drive New Windsor, NY 12553. Attention: Michael Kroemer, Athletic Director at Cornwall Central High School.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019