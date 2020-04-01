|
|
Ronald Hotaling
August 25, 1935 - March 30, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Ronald Hotaling entered into rest on March 30, 2020. Ronald was the son of the late Howard D. and Josephine A. (Radulski) Hotaling.
Ronald was a retired Presser for American Felt and Filter. He graduated from Newburgh Free Academy, Class of 1955, and entered the US Army in April 1958, stationed at DMZ line in Korea.
Ronnie, our Father, or who so many lovingly referred to as Buddah, will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, hunting, fishing, caring for his pets and a good meal. In his younger years he was an amazing athlete who proudly represented his high school track team and led them to many victories. He continued to run and ride his bicycle for miles right up to his mid 60's. He was an outdoors man to say the least, he loved to hunt and fish, many friends and family members have bonded with him during these outings. He was a proud 50 year member of the Quassaick Fire Dept. and an avid bowler back in the day. He will be greatly missed by all who knew his gentle soul.
The family would like to thank his sisters Patricia Heller and Kristina Paz, and his brother in law Butch Heller, who were essential in his care early on, could not have done it without you. Also, his brother Richard who would drive hours for a visit, and would check in on his care often. His niece Pam, who along with her daughters, would make time to visit him at Park Manor and bring his favorite treats. Lastly, the place he called home for the last few years, Park Manor. The nurses and staff all loved our Father, you could tell by all the sweet greetings he would get between shifts. When going to visit him you rarely got past the front door, he was the mayor and official greeter and I'm sure he will be missed by many there. Rest in peace gentle soul, we all love you dearly.
Survivors include his spouse Norma Hotaling; children: Brenda Hotaling of Town of Newburgh, and Debra Mead and her husband Daniel of Milford PA; siblings: Richard Hotaling of Stony Creek NY, Patricia Heller and Butch Heller of Jamestown, NY and Kristina Paz and her spouse Michael; grandchildren: Laura Mejias, Nicole Lyons, and Ava Pagentine, Ava has lovingly been supported during this difficult time by her father Joseph Pagentine and her sisters, Stephanie Nunnari, Julie Pagentine and Erica Pagentine; great-grandchildren: Emilee Jones, Chase and Austin Lyons, Tyler and Jordan Busby, Danny and Bria Mejias; and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
The family is holding a private service due to the covid-19 virus, with burial with military honors in St. Francis Cemetery, New Windsor. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the S.P.C.A in the Town of New Windsor. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020