Ronald I. Rudolph (Ronny)
August 23, 1932 - November 29, 2019
Poughkeepsie, NY
Ronald I. Rudolph (Ronny) of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born on August 23, 1932, in Newburgh, NY, to Adelaide Essler Rudolph and Irving Rudolph.
Ronny graduated high school from Newburgh Free Academy in Newburgh, NY, and continued his education at Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY, earning a degree in civil engineering. He was employed by the NYS Department of Transportation in Poughkeepsie, NY until his retirement.
Ronny, aka Big R, had a great passion for living. From competitively playing board games, to leading sing-alongs on his four-string guitar, to gathering family for an intense round of trivia, to riding roller coasters with his wife, Flora (in the front seat and until he was 85!), his life was never dull. He initiated a fifty-two year-long tradition of spending a week or two every summer in Orleans, Cape Cod. (Thank you to Jeff and Jackie.) That trip, which began with his family of five in 1967, grew to almost twenty-five strong this past August. Ronny and Flora also spent thirty-two years wintering in the St. Petersburg area of Florida. Each year, they bought season passes to Busch Gardens in Tampa, and visited, sometimes three times per week, to ride the roller coasters and attend the full, winter concert series of rock and roll bands.
Ronny is survived by the love of his life, Flora Rudolph. They were married on June 24, 1978 and celebrated forty-one years of marriage together. He is also survived by four daughters, Deborah Correll (Scott) of Caroga Lake, NY, Victoria Corbett of Newburgh, NY, Patricia Schnoor (Bill) of Port Jervis, NY, and Sandra Kolbinskie (John) of Wallkill, NY; four step-children, Elizabeth Bullock (Craig) of Poughkeepsie, NY, Suzanne Lewis (PJ) of Ijamsville, MD, Randolph Zoellner (Barbara) of Monrovia, MD, and Janie Lowery of Jacksonville, FL; a half-sister, Lori Sparacio (John) of Charlotte, NC; eighteen grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Two celebrations of Ronny's life will be held. The first will be a private gathering of family members at the home of Suzanne and PJ Lewis in Ijamsville, MD. The second, a memorial service, will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh, NY. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019