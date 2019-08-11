|
Ronald James Jennings, Sr.
September 7, 1938 - August 9, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Ronald James Jennings, Sr., 80 entered into eternal rest on Friday August 9, 2019.
Ron began his journey on September 7, 1938 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He married his wife of 55 years, Filomena (Paonessa) Jennings at Sacred Heart Church in 1964 and settled in Newburgh, NY. There they raised their two sons, Ronald Jr. and Gary. Ron served our Nation for four years in the United States Navy aboard the USS Fremont and was honorably discharged in 1959. He was a member of Laborers Union Local 17 for over 50 years, retired in 2000 and was a proud member of Local 17's Retirees Association.
Ron is survived and will be missed by his wife Filomena Jennings, son Ronald Jennings Jr. and girlfriend Shelley Schlenker of Newburgh; son Gary Jennings and wife Beth Jennings of Walden; grandchildren Sara and Caitlyn Jennings, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Marie Sheehan of Garner, NC; Madeline Paonessa of New Paltz, NY; and Patricia Jennings of New Windsor, NY.
In addition to his parents, Raymond Jennings and Naomi Brower Jennings, he was predeceased by his beloved brothers Raymond Jennings and Richard Jennings, brother-in-law James Sheehan and brother-in-law Anthony Paonessa, and nephews Mark Makarewicz, Ricky Jennings and Michael Paonessa.
Ron loved spending time with his family and playing with (and spoiling) his grandchildren. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing, was an avid Giants fan, and enjoyed stock car racing, crossword puzzles, and watching old movies.
Thank you to all family and friends who have called, visited, and sent their thoughts and prayers. A special thank you to his loyal friends Bill Lahey, Joey Leechow, and Pete Gaetano who visited many times. The family wishes to thank Dr. John Reed, Dr. Fauzia Paracha, and Dr. John Hordines and their respective staff for their excellent care over these past two years. Special thanks to the Nurses and staff at The Kaplan Family Hospice Residence for the wonderful care they gave Ron these past few weeks.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, with a Celebration of Life service and Military Honors at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ronald's name to , ; or the , . To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019