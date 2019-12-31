Times Herald-Record Obituaries
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
149 Cottage Street
Middletown, NY
View Map
Ronald K. Maidens III Obituary
Ronald K. Maidens, III
December 27, 1984 - December 29, 2019
Middletown, NY
Ronald K. Maidens III of Middletown, died unexpectedly on December 29, 2019 in Port Jervis, NY, two days after his 35th birthday.
The son of Geraldine Strout Maidens and Ronald k. Maidens II, he was born to serve humanity on December 27, 2019 in Queens, NY. In his family's voice, "Ron left a Legacy of a Leader, a teacher of confidence, loyalty, kindness and inspiration, He was a funny, silly guy who was full of love, strength, and empathy. He was the best son, brother, uncle and family member. God bless you, Angel, we love you forever." He had a huge crush on Madonna and enjoyed imitating Elvis.
The handsome blue-eyed star leaves behind the love of his life, his daughter, Catalina (Bo-bo) and her mother, Nicole Broulatour; his devoted parents, Ronald and Geraldine; loving brother, Alexander and his wife, Jennifer; and sister, Natasha Maidens and the rest of his large, saddened family.
Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown, NY 10940. Cremation will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
