Ronald M. Davis
January 10, 1933 - February 7, 2019
Middletown, NY
Ronald M. Davis, a lifelong resident of Middletown, died peacefully at his home on February 7, 2019.
Ronald was born in Middletown on January 10, 1933 to George Davis and Clara Conkling.
He had a great love of music and loved playing the organ. He was an Auto Racing Enthusiast and was a Race Announcer at both Orange and Sullivan Speedways for many years. He adored his grandchildren and was with them as often as possible. He loved animals, and if you were ever in need of any type of gadget, Ron would be able to produce it from his vast collection.
Ronald is survived by his son, Kevin and his wife, Kathleen and his grandchildren: Alana, Shannon and Leah Davis of Circleville, NY.
He is predeceased by his parents, George and Josephine, his daughter Andrea, and his brother, George.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 10 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home. Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 16 at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown, NY
Funeral Arrangements has been entrusted to Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. Applebeemcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019