Ronald M. Madura, Sr.
June 28, 1952 - August 11, 2020
Goshen, NY
Ronald M. Madura Sr. of Goshen, NY entered into rest Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was 68 years old.
The son of the late Daniel Madura Sr. and Caroline Osczepinksi Madura, he was born June 28, 1952 in Goshen, NY. He was the owner of Ronald Madura Farms, Goshen, NY.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Canders and husband, Kevin and their children, Max and Ava; daughter, Jacqueline Madura and her children, Lillian and Cameron; fiancée, Jami Connelly and her children: Brittany, Brooke, and Ryan; siblings: Daniel E. Madura Jr., Christopher Madura, Mary Ann Madura, John David Madura; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, Ronald M. Madura Jr.; brother, David John Madura; sisters, Anne Marie and Linda Graziano.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday August 17 at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 18 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery Florida, NY.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and the church is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Goshen Little League, PO Box 314, Goshen, NY 10924
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Goshen Little League, PO Box 314, Goshen, NY 10924

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home