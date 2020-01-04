|
|
Ronald Monroe Wheeler
July 11, 1934 - January 3, 2020
Paramus, New Jersey
Ronald Monroe Wheeler age 85, died peacefully Friday at Veterans Home of Paramus with his children and grandchildren at his side.
Mr. Wheeler is predeceased by the love of his life, Barbara Wheeler. He is survived by his four children: Steven Wheeler married to Joanne Wheeler, Cindy Ruscitti, Dan Wheeler and Wayne Wheeler. He leaves behind 11 grandchildren: Brian Wheeler, Douglas and Roxan Wheeler, Dominick and Michelle Ruscitti, James and Jeanette Bevan, Robert and Meaghan Ewanis, Nicole Ruscitti and Cameron Wheeler. He also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Luka James Ruscitti and Hannah June Bevan along with several nieces and nephews.
Ronald is a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He was born July 11th 1934 in Ogdensburg, New Jersey. Ronald was raised in Netcong, New Jersey, the youngest of four children to Harold Wheeler and Lottie Wheeler.
He served 24 years in the Army serving one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. He was wounded when his helicopter was shot down over the border of Vietnam and Cambodia. He received other commendations for his dedication and bravery. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as friends and family will attest. Services will be held privately with his family and he will be interred in a family plot at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, New York.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10, 2020