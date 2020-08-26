Ronald T. Dorigatti
April 27, 1942 - August 21, 2020
Wurtsboro, NY
We mourn the loss of Ronald Dorigatti on August 21, 2020 at the age of 78.
Whether you knew him as Ron, RD, or Pa, he was a special man to all. Ron was a man of few words but plenty of action. He was always there to help anyone who needed it and never asked for anything in return. He could fix anything and would lend a helping hand to family, friends, and neighbors whenever he was asked. If you ever needed help, you could count on Ron being there, putting others first.
Ron was born on April 27, 1942 in Paterson, NJ, the son of Lewis and Clara Dorigatti. He grew up in Paterson, attending East Side High, along with his brother, Robert, and sister, Joan. Ron enlisted in the Army in 1959 and after serving in Germany returned home to an Honorable Discharge in 1962. He then entered the Army Reserves where he served another three years. Ron ultimately was honorably discharged from the Reserves in 1965. Ron, his wife Pat, and daughter Pam relocated from New Jersey to Wurtsboro, NY in Sullivan County, where they have remained. It was after that move when Ron began what would become his career as a Technician for Healey Brothers, first in Goshen and ultimately in New Hampton. RD, as he was known, worked tirelessly for Healey for 42 years, finally retiring just last year.
Twenty-two years ago, Ron became "Pa", to his grandson Chris and then a granddaughter Kerri. He loved them dearly, spending time together, staying up with their activities, and was very proud of all their accomplishments.
Ron is survived by his wife, Patricia of Wurtsboro; his daughter, Pamela of Pasadena, MD; son-in-law Keith; grandson, Chris, and granddaughter, Kerri.
Graveside services and interment of his ashes with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 29 at the Sylvan Cemetery, Route 209 in Wurtsboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
would be appreciated.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence on his memorial wall, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com