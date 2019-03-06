|
Rosa Cottone (née Cavaliere)
Bullville, NY
Rosa Cottone, née Cavaliere, cherished sister and mother, died peacefully at home surrounded by family.
She was 81.
Rosa, the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Maria Cavaliere was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Cottone; brother, Anthony Cavaliere; niece and goddaughter, Irene Cavaliere. She is survived by her four sons: Vincent and wife, Loretta, Larry, Andrew and Paul and partner, Kasha Bialas. Rosa is also survived by her brother, Joseph Cavaliere and partner, Gae Siegel; three sisters, Anna Cavaliere; Margaret Gutierrez and husband, Edgar and Rita Cavaliere and partner, Robert O'Brien; and sister-in-law, Ella Cavaliere. She also leaves behind her granddaughters, Victoria and Francesca and a large extended family.
Rosa emigrated with her family from Torre Orsaia, Italy, when she was 17 years old. Also known as Rose or Rosie to friends and family, she worked in several clothing and apparel factories in the area before working in the food service departments at the NY State Psychiatric Hospital in Middletown, and later, the Pine Bush Central School District.
She gave readily of herself and her kitchen. Meals at her table and celebrations were generously filled with the work of her hands and heart. She loved any time she could spend with her brothers and sisters, her granddaughters, Victoria and Francesca; friends as well as so many others in her large extended family. Rosa returned to Italy to visit whenever she could and generously shared the sweetest, and sometimes bittersweet memories of her hometown, family and friends.
Rosa had an ardent and deeply rooted faith in God. She attended Catholic Mass, at St. Joseph R.C. Church, St. Paul R.C. Church, and Church of the Infant Savior. She had friends and acquaintances in
each parish and always made sure to light candles for her personal devotions and special intentions. God has called Rosa to her reward in Heaven, she will be missed.
The family thanks the many doctors and staff at Orange Regional Medical Center, The Valley View Center for Nursing Care and Rehabilitation (Couser Wing /100) and Hospice of Orange & Sullivan
Counties, Inc., especially Kristine and Amanda for their wonderful care and assistance as Rosa endured her illnesses and faced these trying times.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 8th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 9th at St. Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage St., Middletown, NY. Entombment will follow in the Queen of Peace Mausoleum at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Rosa's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
