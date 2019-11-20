|
|
Rosa Stychek
October 27, 1956 - November 17, 2019
Thompson Ridge, NY
Rosa Stychek, a 25 year resident of Thompson Ridge, died following a courageous battle with cancer in Round Top, NY on Sunday, November 17, 2019 with her devoted family at her bedside. She was 63.
One of the late Vincenzo and Nancy Demonte Gentile's four children, Rosa was born on October 27, 1956 in Brooklyn, NY. She recently celebrated her 63rd birthday. Rosa married her friend and lifetime partner, Charles J. Stychek on December 11, 1982 in St. Charles Church in Staten Island, NY. She worked as an EKG technician for Staten Island Hospital for 15 years. She enjoyed the camaraderie of her co-workers and patients at the hospital. Charles and Rosa moved upstate to raise their five children together and she devoted herself to caring for her family full time while her husband served in the FDNY. She provided her household with wonderful home cooked meals, her warmth, and great sense of humor. She was the epitome of a soldier's wife while her husband was deployed in Iraq in 2008. Rosa loved taking care of her family, watching movies, classic rock and cooking.
In addition to her loving husband, Charles at home; Rosa is survived by her five beloved children: George of Thompson Ridge, NY, Alicia of Stone Ridge, NY, Nancy of Accord, NY, Rosa Marie of Connecticut, and Alexandra of Thompson Ridge; two brothers, Frank Gentile and his wife, Susan of Aberdeen, NJ and Nicola Gentile of Round Top, NY. She predeceased by her parents and one brother, Vito Gentile.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 21 at Colonial Funeral Home, 2819 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.on Friday, November 22 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23 at St. Mary and St. Andrew's Church, 137 South Main, Ellenville, NY 12428. Burial will follow in the family plot in Bloomingburg Rural Cemetery, Rt. 17 M, Bloomingburg, NY 12721.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019