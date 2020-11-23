Rosalee M. Mele
November 5, 1931 - November 23, 2020
New Windsor, NY - Formerly of Cornwall, NY
Rosalee M. Mele, a lifelong resident of the area, entered into eternal rest on November 23, 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh, NY. She was 89 years old.
Born on November 5, 1931 in Cornwall, NY, Rosalee was the daughter of the late Sarah (Colle) and Frank Garafalo of Highland Falls, NY. She was the loving wife of John, mother of John and Tina, and a grandmother of four.
Rosalee was the owner of Rosalee's Beauty Salon in Cornwall-On-Hudson for more than 20 years. She was also Past-President of Cornwall High School PTA and past member of the Board of Directors of the old YWCA. Rosalee was a retired Teaching Assistant for the Cornwall Central School District, working at both Lee Road and Willow Avenue Schools, where she was Vice-President of the Cornwall Para Professional Union as well as Building Rep and Treasurer.
Rosalie's hobbies included pastel painting and crossword puzzles. She was an avid reader of mystery novels.
Rosalee is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 60 years, John. She is also survived by her daughter, Tina Reilly and her husband John; her son, John and his wife Kathleen; and her grandchildren, Ariel, Deanna, Alexander and Stephanie Mele.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
A Chapel Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 27th at the funeral home. Interment will follow the Service at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com