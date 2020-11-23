1/1
Rosalee M. Mele
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalee M. Mele
November 5, 1931 - November 23, 2020
New Windsor, NY - Formerly of Cornwall, NY
Rosalee M. Mele, a lifelong resident of the area, entered into eternal rest on November 23, 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh, NY. She was 89 years old.
Born on November 5, 1931 in Cornwall, NY, Rosalee was the daughter of the late Sarah (Colle) and Frank Garafalo of Highland Falls, NY. She was the loving wife of John, mother of John and Tina, and a grandmother of four.
Rosalee was the owner of Rosalee's Beauty Salon in Cornwall-On-Hudson for more than 20 years. She was also Past-President of Cornwall High School PTA and past member of the Board of Directors of the old YWCA. Rosalee was a retired Teaching Assistant for the Cornwall Central School District, working at both Lee Road and Willow Avenue Schools, where she was Vice-President of the Cornwall Para Professional Union as well as Building Rep and Treasurer.
Rosalie's hobbies included pastel painting and crossword puzzles. She was an avid reader of mystery novels.
Rosalee is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 60 years, John. She is also survived by her daughter, Tina Reilly and her husband John; her son, John and his wife Kathleen; and her grandchildren, Ariel, Deanna, Alexander and Stephanie Mele.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
A Chapel Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 27th at the funeral home. Interment will follow the Service at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
337 Hudson St
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
(845) 534-9424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 23, 2020
Dear john, Tina and john Jr.
Rosalee will be so missed! She became an amazing friend in such a short time, welcoming me into her family from the very beginning.
Irene slaughter
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved