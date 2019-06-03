Rosalia Gawur

February 4, 1923 - June 1, 2019

Glen Spey, NY

Mrs. Rosalia Gawur of Glen Spey, NY died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the home of her daughter surrounded by her loving family. She was 96. She was born February 4, 1923 in Mlyniwci, Ukraine, the daughter of the late Iwan Novicki and the late Maria Migas Novicki.

Rosalia was married for 72 years to her beloved Jerry Gawur. They were married on June 10, 1945 in Vienna, Austria and they immigrated to the United States together in 1949. She worked for the television tube manufacturing company RCA in Harrison, NJ and later for Andmore Sportswear in Port Jervis.

Rosalia and her husband Jerry were very active and supportive members of St. Volodymyr's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Glen Spey. She was also a member of the Ukrainian Womens' Organization, Soyuz Ukrayinok Ameryky and the Womens' Singing Group Dzvin of Glen Spey.

Surviving are her daughters: Nadia Podolak of Bayonne, NJ, and Natalie Bianco and her husband, William ofBayonne , NJ; grandsons: George Podolak and his companion, Lisa, Daniel Podolak and his wife, Emily, John Russello and his wife, Paula; sister-in-law: Olga Maggio and her husband, Anthony of The Villages, FL; four great grandchildren: Alexandra Russello and Gabriella Russello, Luca Podolak and Maxim Podolak; also several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by one brother and two sisters in Ukraine; sister-in-law: Clementina Poluha; and brother-in-law: Hnat Poluha.

Friends may call at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 East Main Street, Port Jervis on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. with a Panachyda Service at 3 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 with a Liturgy Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Volodymyr's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2104 High Road, Glen Spey, NY with Rev. Yaroslav Kostyk officiating.

Burial will be at Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Hamptonburgh, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Volodymyr's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 447 High Road - Co. Rte. 41, Glen Spey, NY 12737.

Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191.