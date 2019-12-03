|
|
Rosalia "Rose" Meola
March 17, 1934 - December 2, 2019
Warwick, NY
Rosalia "Rose" Meola of Warwick, NY (formerly of Woodcliff Lake and Rochelle Park, NJ) passed away on December 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 85 years old.
Born on March 17, 1934 in Paterson, NJ, one of four girls to the late Vincent and Anna DeFrancesco.
Rose was a book keeper for Laurel Grove Cemetery and later worked for Electro Seal Corporation for many years.
A family statement reads: "Family was the most important part of her life; she enjoyed cooking for her grandsons and preparing 'meatballs on Sundays' as part of a regular routine." Rose enjoyed gardening and flowers. She loved music, word searches, and never passed up an opportunity to dance. Quite often, Rose would quote old sayings or old rhymes.
Rose is survived by her husband of 61 years, John; three daughters: Brenda Hickswa and her husband, Stephen of Byram Twp., NJ, Cathy Selser and her husband, William of Cary, NC, Johanna Fischer and her husband, John of Warwick, NY; son, John Meola of West Milford, NJ; three sisters: Joan Colella of Wanaque, NJ, Anna Iaderosa of Totowa, NJ, and Virginia Vargas of Port Jervis, NY; eight grandsons: Bradford Hickswa and his life partner, Christopher Tasner, Andrew Hickswa, Bryan Selser and his wife, Sara, Justin Selser, Carl Fischer and his fiancee, Stephanie Oliver, Christopher Fischer, Evan Meola and Keith Meola.
Memorial Visitation will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 7 at 11:00 a.m.
Donations in Rose's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019