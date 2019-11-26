|
Rosalie Parker
April 7, 1938 - November 24, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Rosalie Parker, age 81, of New Windsor, passed away on November 24. The daughter of Russell and Olive Pellicciotti, she was born April 7, 1938, in Newburgh.
Rosalie is survived by her husband, Kenneth F. Parker; her sons, Kenneth F. Parker, Jr. and his wife, Andrea and Jeffrey R. Parker, both of Newburgh; her sisters, Amelia Kowalczyk of North Fort Myers, Florida, and Olive Pellicciotti of Cape Coral, Florida; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 29, at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 239 Quassaick Avenue, New Windsor, NY. A brief Catholic service will be held on Saturday, November 30, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery, New Windsor.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019