Rosalyn L. Schoonmaker "Rosie"
July 17, 1930 - May 13, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Rosalyn "Rosie" L. Schoonmaker of Wallkill, NY, a lifetime resident of the area passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 in Newburgh, NY. She was 88.
The daughter of the late Earl and Evelyn Coddington DeWitt, she was born July 17, 1930 in Highland, NY.
She was a member of the Wallkill Woman's Club as president, historian and named Club Woman of the Year by NYS General Federation of Woman's Clubs. She was Chairman of New York Farm Bureau Women's Committee and American Farm Bureau Federation Women's Committee, Secretary of New Hurley Church for 20 years and helped run the Senior Sunrise luncheons at Wallkill Reformed Church. She volunteered at Wallkill Public Library and was on the Board. Helped in the library at Ostrander Elementary and did the school vote for many years.
She was the widow of Richard G. Schoonmaker.
Survivors include her daughter, Marty Rossner and her husband, Frank of Altamont, NY; son, Rick Schoonmaker of Wallkill; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Marian Whitford of Wallkill; sisters-in-law: Mary Lou Schoonmaker of White Plains, Martha Belle "Marty" Seaman of Wallkill and Shelby DeWitt of Vermont; also nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her brothers: Earl, Jerry, and Robert DeWitt.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on June 1st at Wallkill Reformed Church, 45 Bridge St., Wallkill, NY. Doctor Reverend Stan Seagren will officiate.
The Family asks in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Wallkill Woman's Club, 175 St. Elmo Rd. Wallkill, NY 12589 for their scholarships.
The family would like to thank the staff on 3 North at St. Luke's Hospital, Dr. Marc Rappaport and Dr. Allison Lucchesi.
She will be interred in Wallkill Valley Cemetery with her husband Richard, Walden, NY.
Arrangements were made by Wallkill Funeral Home; for directions or condolences please visit wallkillfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 16 to May 17, 2019