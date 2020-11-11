Rosanna Ambrosetti
November 27, 1929 - November 9, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Rosanna Ambrosetti, 90 of Newburgh, NY, entered into rest on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. The daughter of the late Pio and Mary Pugielli Ambrosetti, she was born in Newburgh.
Rosanna is survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Ambrosetti; nieces and nephews, Gary Ambrosetti and Gail Sloat of Naples, FL, Joseph (Gail) Ambrosetti of Newburgh, NY, Gay Miller and Paul Pomerantz of Newburgh, NY, Susan and Brian O'Sullivan of New Hampshire and many great nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Rosanna is predeceased by her brothers, Pio and Frank Ambrosetti, sister, Jenny Vecchio, sister-in-law, Joan Ambrosetti and brother-in-law, Harry Vecchio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14 at Sacred Heart Church, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
