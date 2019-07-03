Home

Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers Inc.
139 Stage Road
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 469-2525
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers Inc.
139 Stage Road
Monroe, NY 10950
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anastasia R.C. Church
21 North Main Street
Harriman, NY
Rosanna Doyle


1941 - 2019
Rosanna Doyle Obituary
Rosanna Doyle
July 1, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Rosanna "Chickie" Doyle of New Windsor, NY (former longtime Monroe, NY resident) passed away peacefully at her residences on July 1, 2019. She was 77 years of age.
She was a housewife for 57 years and, a 49-year resident of the area.
The daughter of Arthur & Rosanna Dunkly, she was born in the year of 1941, in New York City.
She was a member of Pius XII, Goshen, NY, and Newburgh Ministry, Newburgh, NY.
Rosanna was a loving Wife, Mother and Nana.
Survivors include her husband Joseph J. Doyle, and their children: Joseph Doyle, Kevin Doyle, Kerry Giglevitch, and Keith Doyle. She is further survived by her 9 loving Grandchildren: Ally Rose Giglevitch, Patrick Doyle, Catherine Doyle, Tim Doyle, Andrei Giglevitch, Meaghan Doyle, Brendan Doyle, Glenn Doyle, and William Doyle.
Visitation will be during the hours of 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6th, 2019, at St. Anastasia R.C. Church, located at 21 North Main Street, Harriman, NY 10926.
In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial donations to the , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.
For directions to the funeral home, church or to offer an online memorial please visit www.flynnfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 3 to July 4, 2019
