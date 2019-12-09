|
Rosaria (Rosie)
Ramaglia Benzeno
February 21, 1941 - December 7, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Rosaria (Rosie) Ramaglia / Benzeno 78, of Washingtonville, NY, formerly of East NewYork, Brooklyn and Ozone Park, NY, passed away on December 7, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Rosaria was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 21, 1941 to Vincent and Mary (Lucito) Capuano.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Carl Benzeno; her devoted son, Joseph Ramaglia; and a loving grandmother to Joseph and Eric Ramaglia, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and sisters in law.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 11th from 3 to 8 p.m. at David T Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, December 12th, 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 42 Goshen Avenue, Washingtonville, NY. Burial to follow Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, 2 Fr. Tierney Circle, Washingtonville, NY.
Donations in Rosaria's memory may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties and to .
To leave an online condolence please visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019