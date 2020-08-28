Rosario Rotundo
November 27, 1934 - August 28, 2020
Middletown, NY
Our most deeply beloved and devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend entered into eternal rest surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 28, 2020 at home. He was 85.
Rosario was born in Magisano, Calabria, Italy on November 27, 1934. He married the love of his life and best friend, Isabella Talarico on January 22, 1961.
He immigrated to the United States in 1959.
He has been a part of the Middletown community for many years and worked at the Department of Public Works for the City of Middletown.
He was a simple man who loved working, gardening, carpentry and doing anything and everything with his family. He enjoyed Italian videos, all the holidays and family gatherings.
He was a faithful member of St. Joseph's parish in Middletown and in recent years he would watch the Catholic Mass with his wife on television.
His whole life was always devoted to his whole family and friends. His example of unconditional love, courage and strength will remain in our hearts and souls forever. The only peace we have now is that he will never suffer or be in pain any longer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Isabella; his most cherished and beloved children: Joseph and his wife Kimberly and Carmine and his wife, Maria, all of Middletown; his most precious grandchildren: Brittany, Cassandra, Deanna, Carmine and Nicholas; as well as two great-grandchildren: Isabella and Milana; his brother, Cesare and his wife, Emilia; his sister, Maria Catizone and husband, Antonio; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Antonio and Mariantonia Pistoia and Guiseppe and Patricia Rotundo.
Visitation hours are 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 1st at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2nd with Fr. Dennis Nikolic officiating at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown, NY.
Facial coverings are required during this time. Guests are limited to 25 people at a time.
Arrangements are under the care of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.Applebee-McPhillips.com