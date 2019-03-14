|
|
Roscoe Harry Simmons, Sr.
May 27, 1944 - March 12, 2019
Spring Glen, NY
Roscoe Harry Simmons, Sr. of Spring Glen, NY, fondly known as Ross to so many, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Albany Stratton VA Hospital. He was 74 years old. Ross was born in Hot Springs, AR on May 27, 1944; he was the son of Helen (Krom) Simmons and Roscoe Perry Simmons.
Ross was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1967 and was awarded the purple heart as well as several other medals and badges for his service. On April 30, 1970 he had married Susan, his loving wife of 48 years, in Ossining, NY. He worked as a Correctional Officer and retired from Eastern Correctional Facility. Ross was a Past Commander of VFW Post 8959 and was often recognized in the community for his military service.
Besides his wife Susan, Ross is survived by his son, Roscoe Simmons, Jr. and his daughter, Gloria Corley and her husband, Steven, as well as their daughter and only grandchild, Miranda Corley; his brothers and sisters; Kathy Green (Howard), Sherry VanLeuven (Tony), Joseph Simmons (Margaret), Ruvia Doyle, Brian Rainey and several nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by his brother, Bruce Simmons, and his parents.
Visiting hours will be held today Friday, March 15th from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main Street, Ellenville, NY. A celebration of his life is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16th at the funeral home followed by the burial will military honors at Fantinekill Cemetery, Ellenville. Gathering is to follow at Wurtsboro VFW: 26 VFW Rd. Wurtsboro, NY 12790.
To send a personal condolence to Ross's family, please visit loucksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019