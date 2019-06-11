Rose A. White

January 6, 1926 - June 9, 2019

Middletown, NY

Rose A. White, a lifetime resident of the area, died on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Carlucci Home in Port Jervis, New York. She was 93 years old.

The daughter of Marie and William Lorenz, she was born on January 6, 1926 in College Point, New York. Rose and her husband Ralph, who pre-deceased her in 2015, ran their own dairy farm in the Town of Crawford for many years. Additionally, Rose had been employed by the Rosenberg Hotel, held the position of Town of Crawford Assessor and was the bookkeeper for Hershey Ice Cream. She was also the Sunday School Superintendent and Elder for many years at Scotchtown Presbyterian Church. She loved bowling and enjoyed playing on two leagues. Rose also made the best apple pie. She was compassionate and loving, and opened her home to so many family members when they needed a place to stay.

Rose was pre-deceased by her eldest son, Clifford White in 2016 and siblings, Cecelia, George, Frank, Marie and William.

She is survived by her two sons: Alan White and his wife, Lynn of Middletown, and Jeffrey White and his companion, Ana Leites of New Jersey; her daughter-in-law, Patty White (Clifford's wife) of Boonville, New York; her siblings: Elsie, Barbara, Edward, Stanley and Robert; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the homecare aides from First Light in Montgomery for the excellent care they provided for Rose. The care and peace of mind they brought to Rose was exceptional. They became good friends to her prior to Rose moving into the Carlucci Home six months ago. We also want to express our gratitude to The Carlucci Home, where Rose truly found a second home, providing her with a warm, caring, safe and professional environment, and love for her that was evident in every way.

There will be no visitation as per Rose's request.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14 at the Scotchtown Presbyterian Church, 367 Blumel Road, Middletown, New York. A Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Rose's name, to the Deacon's Fund at Scotchtown Presbyterian Church, 367 Blumel Road, Middletown, New York 10941 or to the .

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, New York 10940.