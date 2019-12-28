|
|
Rose C. Perrillo
July 15, 1924 - December 26, 2019
Chester, NY
Rose C. Perrillo passed away peacefully Thursday, December 26, 2019 at home in Monroe, NY. She was 95 years old. Daughter of the late James and Mary Caleo Pignone, she was born July 15, 1924 in Bronx, NY.
Rose was a secretary for Monroe Temple of Liberal Judaism in Monroe, NY. She also owned a store, Thrifty Mart, on 17M in Monroe, NY and had various other occupations over the years including a retail worker and travel agent. Her last position was a greeter at Panera in her early 90s. Rose loved meeting new people. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church since 1960 and a member of the Christian Service Committee. She had an avid love for travel and has visited many places around the world. She also loved music, dancing, wine, animals, and most of all her family and friends.
Survivors include her sons, Dr. Richard Perrillo of San Francisco, CA, Victor Perrillo of Huntington Beach, CA; her daughter Johanna DeMaria and her husband, Nicola of Monroe, NY; her sister, Jean Ferro and her husband, Vincent of Jensen Beach, FL; four grandchildren: Theresa DeMaria-Valdes and her husband, Gonzalo, Joseph DeMaria and his wife, Anne, Pattie DeMaria, Nicole Vitale and her husband, Robert, and six great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, John; her sons, James and John; and her sisters, Mae Tomei and Patricia Pignone.
A special thank you goes to all her loving aides, especially Jessie and Mike, and all the others who took wonderful care of her during her illness.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Interment will follow at St. Columba Cemetery in Chester, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019