Rose Coluccio
February 6, 1922 - April 16, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Rose Coluccio, or Grams, to her grandkids, would have loved to have lived to be 100, but at 98, it was time for her to reunite with her beloved husband and daughter, who awaited her somewhere there are no winters (she didn't love the bad weather) and plenty of dessert (she loved her sweets). A traditional Italian mother and grandmother, Rose's kitchen was never empty. A visit to her home mean! leaving with a belly full of food (eggplant and her famous biscotti- a family recipe now passed down through the generations - were among some favorites), and a heart full of stories. There were tales of the times she and her twin would break up with each other's boyfriends, or the stories about all the stray cats she used to feed and bring into her home. She donated to any charity that was lucky enough to send her a letter in the mail (and hung photos of the kids she was helping out on her kitchen wall), and at one point or another, both of her children and all four of her grandchildren moved backed into her home for an extended period of time. Because she was selfless, Rose welcomed these prolonged stays without hesitation. To the very end, Rose was put on this earth to give - offering up treats and drinks from a wheelchair in her nursing home. Her family will miss her dearly down here on earth, but only hope she's enjoying all the lemon desserts she can find in her eternal resting place.
Rose is survived by her son, Vince Coluccio and wife Marie of Westtown, NY; her twin sister Victoria of Warwick, NY, her brother John of Somers, NY; son-in-law Robert Woodill; grandchildren: Cheryl (Chris) Lock-Connor, Alyssa (Jesse) Coluccio-Farmer, and Stephanie (Brian) Lock-Graham; great-grandchildren: Charlotte and Grace Connor, Arianna Farmer, and Rosalie Graham; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Vita (Aglione) Graziano, her husband, Vince COluccio, her daughter Marie Woodill, and siblings, Vincent, Joseph, Frank, Salvatore and Josephine.
Due to the COVID occurrence services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to at . To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020