Rose E. Arnold
July 17, 1925 - May 23, 2020
New Windsor, NY - Formerly of Walden, NY
Rose E. Arnold of New Windsor, NY and formerly of Walden, NY, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Wingate at Beacon.
The daughter of the late John E. and Catharine Coffey Arnold, Rose was born on July 17, 1925 in New Windsor, NY. She would have turned 95 in July.
Rose was the first of her siblings to attend and graduate from college. She earned a BA in English from Ladycliff College in Highland Falls in 1948, and went on to receive her Masters in Education and Guidance from Fordham University in the Bronx in 1964. In 1968 she received her permanent certification in Guidance for New York State. She held numerous teaching and guidance counselor positions in her educational career, including the Gouverneur Central School District as well as Marlboro, Wappingers Falls and Valley Central School Districts. Rose was an extremely educated and well-spoken person. Even at the end, the medical professionals marveled at her vocabulary and choice of words.
In 1981 she retired from St. Lawrence-Lewis School District in Gouverneur, NY. Upon retirement, she returned to the Hudson Valley to be closer to her siblings and nieces and nephews. She was an active member of the Evangelical "Lumen Gentium Visitation Team" at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Newburgh, NY in the 1990's and early 2000's. These were among the happiest and most fulfilling years of Rose's life. She regularly visited the sick and the elderly.
The legacy of Rose's gentle way, her independence, passions for reading and education and strong faith in God will be remembered by all who knew her.
Survivors include: her younger brother, Michael Arnold and his wife, Helene of Bloomingburg, NY plus many nieces and nephews, including the Arnold, Henderson, Murphy and Warrener families. She was predeceased by her four sisters: Marie, Catherine, Dorothy (Sr. John Catherine, O.P.) and Betsy, and by brothers: Jack and Tom Arnold.
A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Mass Cards or a contribution to a charity of one's choice in Rose's memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home. To send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.