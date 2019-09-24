|
|
Rose E. Bono
March 4, 1934 - September 23, 2019
Chester, NY
Rose E. Bono of Chester, NY, entered into rest on Monday, September 23, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 85. The daughter of the late John Lempka and Rose Heter Lempka, she was born on March 4, 1934 in Florida, NY.
She was a very active member of The Chester Kiwanis Club; Past President of the Chester Golden Age Club, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 1167, President of St. Joseph's Living Rosary Society; and member of both, St. Joseph Church, Florida, NY and St. Columba Church, Chester, NY.
She is survived by her son, Charles Bono and wife, Dawn; son, John Bono and wife, Betty Jo; three grandchildren, John "JJ" Bono, Mark and Allison Bono; two sisters, Rita Glebocki and Joan Komsa and husband, Albert; along with numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Mark "Chick" Bono; brother, Raymond Lempka; sister, Theresa McGrath.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26th from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 1167 will have a service at 3 p.m., St. Joseph's Living Rosary Society will have a rosary at 3:30 p.m. and the Chester Kiwanis Club will have a service at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 27th at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, Chester, NY.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, especially Adria.
Memorial contributions may be made to any organization that Rose was active in or to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019