Rose Kong

November 12, 1933 - October 11, 2020

Wildwood, FL

Rose "Rosie" Kong passed away peacefully at home on Sunday afternoon, October 11, 2020 at the age of 86. She is survived by her loving family of three sons, George Kong (Mary), Jeffrey Kong (Gwynne), Johnny Kong, and one daughter, May Lee Shepard. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Sabrina, Willard Jr., Danielle, and Timothy Michael.

Rose was born on November 12, 1933 in Singapore to her father, Chong Zee Kung and mother, Wong Ven Ying. She met her first husband, Kong Ken You, a merchant marine, and married him on December 21, 1959 in Singapore. She immigrated to the United States in February 1960 and settled in Ellenville, New York as a homemaker.

Widowed in May 1973, she had to join the workforce and started working in the kitchen where her husband had worked, The Nevele Country Club, while raising four young children by herself. She worked at The Nevele until her retirement in 2001.

Rose married her second husband, William John White on October 27, 1982. She and William relocated to live with her son, Johnny, in late 2005. Rose was widowed a second time when William passed away in August 2007. Rose had since lived with Johnny, following him from North Plainfield, New Jersey to Alpharetta, Georgia and to her final home in The Villages, Florida.

Funeral services will be held at the Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, 3990 E. SR 44, Suite 105, Wildwood, FL 34785. Tel: 352-430-1449

Viewing will take place on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m.

The funeral will be held the following morning, Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Burial will be at George Washington Memorial Park, in Paramus, New Jersey and will occur at a later date.

If you would like to make a donation in memory of Rose, please select a charity of your own designation to do so. Flowers will be accepted but not necessary as there will not be a burial immediately following the funeral.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store