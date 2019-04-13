|
|
Rose L. Bedford
August 5, 1946 - April 8, 2019
Middletown, NY
Rose passed away at Orange Regional Medical Center after battling a very long suffering illness. Her death has left immense grief and pain in her loved ones. She is so loved and will be greatly missed.
Her daughter, Christina says, "I am glad to have been able to spend your last day with you, and I will never forget it. You were my Buddy; now I have no one to share my secrets with. I love you, Mom."
Rose is survived by her daughters: Christina M. Dunn and Roseann Andrade of Middletown and their partners, Edward Mora and Edgar Andrade; her sons: Edward Dunn, Russell Bedford, and Robert Dunn; grandchildren: Savannah Vivaldo, Lindsey Vivaldo, Madison Andrade, Christian Mora, Darius Mora, Jose Torress, Alexzander Andrade, all of Middletown; and close family friend, Karen Kessler.
Rose is pre-deceased by her husband, Russell Bedford Sr. who passed two years ago, and her son, Charles L. Dunn.
Private services are pending. Please contact the family for more information.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019