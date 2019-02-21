|
|
Rose Levitz
November 27, 1924 - February 21, 2019
New Paltz, NY
Rose Levitz, age 94 of New Paltz, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at home.
Born on November 27, 1924 in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Nathan and Malka Freyda (Auster) Premock. She married David Levitz on June 20, 1948, in Manhattan, NY, a marriage that would span an incredible sixty-nine years!
She was a city girl that became a farmer. With her husband, David, she owned and operated Levitz Farms in Grahamsville, NY. For almost a century, the Catskills had had one of the largest concentrations of Jewish farmers outside of Russia or Israel. Levitz Farms was one of the last operating Jewish farms in the region. Rose was an active member of the Jewish community, and the driving force behind Congregation Knesset Israel for many decades.
Rose Levitz was a devoted wife and mother, who was always kind hearted and cheerful. She loved telling stories and asking people about themselves and making new friends.
Rose is survived by a daughter, Barbara R. Levitz of Silver Spring, MD;
and three sons: Gary I. and wife, Denise Levitz of Cuddebackville, NY, Larry B. and wife, Jean Appleton of Baltimore, MD, and Maurey I. and wife, Deena L. Levitz of New Paltz, NY. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Deborah and her husband, William Schoenfeld of Silver Spring, MD, and Lexi and Noah Levitz of New Paltz, NY; great-grandchildren: Hannah, Lee, and Aiden Schoenfeld of Silver Spring, MD. She was predeceased by her brothers: Rabbi Mordechai Premock, Louis Premock, Benjamin Zager and her sisters: Gertrude Sirvetz and Frances Greenberger. Rose Levitz is also survived by her sister in-law, Mrs. Risse Premock and many, many, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m., on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Copeland Funeral Home, Inc., in New Paltz, with Rabbi William Strongin, officiating. Burial will immediately follow at New Paltz Rural Cemetery. Reception to follow burial at New Paltz Karate Academy. The family will be sitting Shiva during the week following the funeral. Please call 845-430-5965 for any other information.
Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Rose, by visiting www.copelandfhnp.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019